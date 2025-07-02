American Capital Advisory LLC Has $70,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.0%

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.86.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

