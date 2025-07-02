Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Position Lifted by CIBRA Capital Ltd

CIBRA Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 359.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,616 shares during the period. Amedisys accounts for 6.9% of CIBRA Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBRA Capital Ltd owned about 0.66% of Amedisys worth $20,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,134,000 after acquiring an additional 55,073 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 2,298.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,849,000 after buying an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.82. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amedisys

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.