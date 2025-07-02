Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in CoStar Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 997,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 282.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $83.68.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.