Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,099 Shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director owned 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE SYY opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price target on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.