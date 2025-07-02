Amalgamated Bank Has $8.12 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after purchasing an additional 65,097 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $482,081,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock opened at $775.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 187.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $725.09 and its 200-day moving average is $632.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $830.21.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total value of $2,222,280.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,447 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,559.72. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

