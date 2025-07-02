Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,616 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Corning by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,200,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,045,000 after purchasing an additional 700,442 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Corning by 29.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 9,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $473,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

