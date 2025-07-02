Altus Wealth Group LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $355.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $354.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.57. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $2,978,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,478 shares of company stock valued at $33,717,733. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

