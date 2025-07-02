Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Altice USA from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 441.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 108,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,397,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,016,000 after buying an additional 2,031,971 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

