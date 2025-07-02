Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after buying an additional 4,158,772 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,678,283,000 after buying an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $224.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $228.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.6499 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

