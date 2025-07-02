Alterna Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,078 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 1.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after acquiring an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 277,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after acquiring an additional 211,170 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $59.84 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

