Alta Advisers Ltd Makes New $240,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $76.17 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.70%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

