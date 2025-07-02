Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $278,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $106.07.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $9,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 904,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,052 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.