Alta Advisers Ltd Invests $250,000 in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

