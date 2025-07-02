Alta Advisers Ltd Has $305,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.69 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.94.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

