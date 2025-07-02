Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,328 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,328 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam E. Berry sold 4,233 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $848,123.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,096.92. The trade was a 24.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,431 shares of company stock valued at $56,239,809. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.