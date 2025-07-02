Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 11,811 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.27% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 20,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $150.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $127.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.