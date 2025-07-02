Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.77 Million Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total transaction of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,372. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,444.08, for a total value of $3,951,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,117,035.84. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,512.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,433.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,360.34. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,528.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,532.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

