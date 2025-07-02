Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 181,234 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,234 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $20,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 786.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $60.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
