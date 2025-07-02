Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 53,729 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,729 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 283,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,431,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,707.28. This trade represents a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.06. 1,704,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,156,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $129.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

