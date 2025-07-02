Alley Investment Management Company LLC Sells 400 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in CME Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 7,056.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 256 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.6%

CME Group stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.68. 277,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.17 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.