Alley Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE PSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. 119,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,208. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

