Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Trading Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Approximately 18,930,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 34,999,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Alien Metals Trading Up 12.5%
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £6.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.
About Alien Metals
Whilst also developing iron ore opportunities in Western Australia, the Company is also pursuing precious metals and platinum group metals opportunities by developing the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project and the Munni Munni PGM Project.
