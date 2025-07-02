Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after purchasing an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,371,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.