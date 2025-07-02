Acuitas Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kornit Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,237,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 893,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $14,769,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 352,648 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $6,190,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,712,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.91 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research firms have commented on KRNT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

