ABLE Financial Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.83. The company has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

