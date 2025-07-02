AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 52,694 shares.The stock last traded at $39.52 and had previously closed at $39.49.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,019,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,388 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

