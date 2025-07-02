6,535 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

