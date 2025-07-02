49,940 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Yukon Wealth Management Inc.

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.5% of Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $135.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

