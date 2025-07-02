41,946 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.
In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,819.86. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $119,761.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,279 shares of company stock valued at $36,031,216. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
