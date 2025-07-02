41,946 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 665.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,673,967.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,819.86. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $119,761.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 171,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,943.78. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,074,279 shares of company stock valued at $36,031,216. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinterest from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

