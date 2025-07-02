410,413 Shares in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Acquired by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,697,000. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF makes up about 1.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,735,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,536,000 after purchasing an additional 623,089 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SNPE opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.01. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $55.62.

Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

