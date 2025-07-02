3M Company (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18. 3M Company has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $156.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 96.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

