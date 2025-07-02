1,665 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bought by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.81 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $374.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.