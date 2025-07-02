1,133 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 20,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

