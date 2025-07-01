Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,158 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $37,298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,371,000 after buying an additional 62,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,930. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.