Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (ZHUZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5563 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 28.0% increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance
ZHUZY stock opened at C$22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.58. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 12-month low of C$21.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.55.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile
