Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (ZHUZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5563 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 28.0% increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

ZHUZY stock opened at C$22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.58. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 12-month low of C$21.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.55.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Company Profile

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of propulsion and control systems to rolling stock industry in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers rail transit electrical equipment, such as traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

