Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Announces Dividend of $0.56

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5563 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 28.0% increase from Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZHUZY opened at C$22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.58. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 52 week low of C$21.34 and a 52 week high of C$23.55.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
