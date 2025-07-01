XOMA Co. (XOMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
XOMA Trading Down 0.0%
XOMA stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.
XOMA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.