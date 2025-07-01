XOMA Co. (XOMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

XOMA Trading Down 0.0%

XOMA stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. XOMA has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

