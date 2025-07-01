XOMA Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.
XOMA Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of XOMAO stock opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. XOMA has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $25.87.
XOMA Company Profile
