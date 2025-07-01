Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $64,000 in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IGE opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $610.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

