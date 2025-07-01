Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IMCG stock opened at $80.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

