Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $147.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $71.03.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTE. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.