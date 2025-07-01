Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 626 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.77.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

