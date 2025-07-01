West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

