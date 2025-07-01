Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Werner Enterprises from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.97.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $712.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.41 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

