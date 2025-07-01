Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Reduced by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

