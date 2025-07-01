Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Stock Price

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

RPM International stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. 79,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,376. RPM International has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter worth $1,507,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 169,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

