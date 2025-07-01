Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.52.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. 1,937,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,996,526. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $44.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. The trade was a 7.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 390,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,406.40. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,176,362 shares of company stock valued at $39,223,352 over the last 90 days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinterest by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,926,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.