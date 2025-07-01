Wells Fargo & Company Increases Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $100.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.99. 216,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,242. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.