Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $150.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

