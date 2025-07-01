Webull (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.96, but opened at $12.41. Webull shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 5,716,121 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.
Webull (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.37 million during the quarter.
Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
